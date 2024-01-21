Pet dog perishes in Cobb County house fire

article

Cobb County fire officials are still investigating what led to a fatal house fire in Powder Springs early Sunday morning.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services were called to the 100 block of Dawson Drive where a large fire was taking over the garage and front of the home.

A resident told officials the smoke alarm woke them up. They were able to escape without injury.

Unfortunately, the family dog never made it out.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 100 block of Dawson Drive in Powder Springs on Jan. 21, 2024. (Credit: Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)

While officials put the fire out with water, the freezing temperatures and wet ground caused an icy hazard, making it difficult for the team to move around the house to work quickly.

Two residents were displaced in the house fire.