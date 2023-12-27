Possible water main break reported in Piedmont Heights neighborhood

article

A possible water main break is impacting water service in a northeast neighborhood.

It happened Tuesday night on Monroe Drive near Montgomery Ferry Drive in the Piedmont Heights neighborhood.

Atlanta Watershed Management hasn't given a time or date for completed repairs at this point.

Residents and businesses in the area may be impacted until the break is fixed.

In DeKalb County, you'll want to avoid Marbut Road in Lithonia.

It will be closed for an entire month while crews repair water and sewer lines.

Marbut Road is between Lithonia Industrial Boulevard and South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.