Possible listeria-laced meats may be in hundreds of schools

Another massive recall related to meat products and listeria has been announced. The U.S. Agriculture Department reports more than 200 schools may have bought some of the products for lunches. One of those is in Conyers, Georgia.

USDA inspectors found listeria in packaged meats and are recalling nearly 12 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat that also includes poultry items often eaten by children.

In a routine food inspection at BrucePac meats, products tested positive for listeria. Listeria is not generally harmful to healthy adults or children, but it can be very dangerous, even deadly, to pregnant women, the elderly, and immunocompromised groups. Federal records show in Georgia most of the meats were sold in Walmart and Sam's Clubs. There are a few smaller, independent stores, too.

But we do know from that same data, that a daycare center in Conyers was on a school distribution list for a recalled product. The FOX 5 I-Team left the Early Learning Center on Highway 212 multiple messages to see if they were alerted but has not heard back.

The food products are ready-made salads with chicken, and frozen packaged chicken pasta meals.

BrucePac doesn't sell directly to consumers, so you will have to return the product for a refund or replacement to your point of purchase. Some of these packages are bulk sized, so it's important to check freezers for any foods that may be recalled.

You can find more information about the recall here: Retail list, labels, and school distribution.