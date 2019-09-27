Posse of crooks repeatedly target neighborhood, Peachtree Park residents say

Peachtree Park residents in Northeast Atlanta say their neighborhood, adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA station, has grown into a target for thieves -- the latest group, traveling in a pack of six.

"It actually is getting worse, instead of groups of two or three, we now have groups of six guys coming through our neighborhood," said Rawson Livezey.

Livezey said in his two years of living in the area, he's had his car stolen and broken into at least four times.

On Monday, his surveillance cameras caught a group of thieves walking down Dale Lane. In the video, you can see members of the crew peel off, going down different driveways, including Livezey's. The car light turns on, when one crook enters one of his vehicles. Livezey said he's had too many broken car windows, so he leaves his vehicles unlocked but removes all valuables inside.

"When they come in here, we know they've gone through here because they grab everything and fling it all out," Livezey said.

Neighbors believe the same group has struck three times in the past week. One resident told FOX 5's Emilie Ikeda on the phone that he actually caught a crew of six people in the act.

But what's particularly concerning to residents is the timing of the crooks. This posse perused the area at 10:30 p.m. -- just minutes after Chip Humphrey's teenaged daughter was walking the dog. Humphrey said it's difficult to imagine what could have played out had she been a few minutes behind.

Advertisement

"I don't even want to think about it," Humphrey told FOX 5. "I don't want to go there, I hope I never have to."

Residents said oftentimes the crooks come through "packing." Marshall Roberts shared images with FOX 5 showing a man carrying a gun from a break-in spree last year in Peachtree Park.

"They're gonna meet the wrong dog walker at that hour, and I know a lot of neighbors have carry permits now," Roberts said.