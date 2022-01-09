Portion of Lenox Road being evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide

Firefighters are evacuating apartments and townhomes in the 3000 block of Lenox Road NE after reports of high levels of carbon monoxide.

Emergency crews are on the scene evaluating the situation and trying to determine the source.

The area is located north of Interstate 85 and Buford Highway and south of Crane Road, but it was not immediately clear how large the area was or how many people were impacted.

Fire crews had cleared by the time FOX 5 had arrived at the scene.

No word on the current status.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____