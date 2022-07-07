New daily talk show 'Portia' to air on FOX 5 Atlanta this fall

article

FOX 5 Atlanta has announced plans to debut a new, locally-produced and Atlanta-focused daily talk show.

Starting this fall, the station will air the new show, "Portia". Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, this half-hour program will be a community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta.

"’Portia’ will be an exciting, locally-produced addition to our line-up. FOX 5 produces more local news than any other station in Atlanta and this show will extend our commitment to serving the north Georgia community," said WAGA-TV Senior Vice President and General Manager, Bill Schneider.

The goal of the program will be to inform, uplift, and enlighten through conversations about faith, family, health, wellness, and social issues that affect all the station’s viewers.

"Portia" will include some of Bruner’s already popular segments, like "Bargains with Bruner" which highlights the treasures she and FOX 5 Atlanta viewers find in thrift shops across metro Atlanta. New segments, ranging from cooking and self-help to wellness and parenting, will also be featured.

Bruner, who joined FOX 5 Atlanta in 2003 and currently serves as the anchor for "FOX 5 News at Noon," says she welcomes this unique and new opportunity to engage with viewers over the air, online and through social media.

"The opportunity to enhance and fortify the lives of Black women with meaningful and transparent conversations is truly a blessing, and one that I don't take for granted. I've learned from experience when we open up about our lives, our tests and our testimonies, other women are motivated and even inspired," she said. "I'm humbled and thrilled to be able to share stories with the mission of leaving every woman informed and empowered."

"Portia" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. and will also be available to stream on FOX Soul.