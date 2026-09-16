Popular Japanese concepts expand into Ponce City Market

The Brief The team behind popular restaurant concepts NoriFish and Okiboru has opened new locations of both at Atlanta's Ponce City Market. Okiboru is a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand–recognized ramen and tsukemen concept which first opened in Sandy Springs in 2020. NoriFish is a sushi restaurant famous for its popular omakase experiences, and operates at locations in Sandy Springs and Buckhead.



It’s been more than four years since chef and restaurant owner Sean Park gave us some memorable advice: "Trust the chef. Let us do our thing."

Park was explaining the omakase tradition at NoriFish, which opened in Sandy Springs in May 2022. Now, that concept has expanded to a new location at Ponce City Market — and we’re ready to put our full faith in the chef and his team again!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we stopped by both of Park’s new Ponce City Market restaurants: NoriFish and Okiboru. Both are already well-known to Metro Atlanta diners; Okiboru is a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand–recognized ramen and tsukemen concept which first opened in Sandy Springs in 2020 and has since expanded to cities including Duluth and Kennesaw. NoriFish, meanwhile, is a sushi restaurant famous for its popular omakase experiences, and operates at locations in both Sandy Springs and Buckhead.

Now, the two join a vibrant culinary lineup at Ponce City Market, the vibrant live-work-play development located at 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast. Both NoriFish and Okiboru open at Noon daily there – and for a full Ponce City Market directory, click here.