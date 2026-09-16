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Casting Call: 'Beyond the Gates'

By FOX 5 Atlanta contributor Tess Hammock
Casting Call
Published September 16, 2026 10:31 AM EDT
Published September 16, 2026 10:31 AM EDT
Casting Call: 'Beyond the Gates'
Casting Call: 'Beyond the Gates'

Casting Call: 'Beyond the Gates'

Casting directors in the Atlanta metropolitan area are filling paid roles for several major television and film productions.

ATLANTA - Atlanta area casting directors are seeking background actors and crew for multiple television and film productions.

BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS

Project: Beyond the Gates

Casting: Waitstaff/Bartending, Actors with formal wear, actors with distinctive looks, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, NEW FACES ONLY

Filming: TBD in Doraville

PAID

Submission info:

• Full Name

• Phone Number

• Age & Date of Birth

• Height

• Current Sizes (shirt, pants, dress, shoe, chest, etc.)

• 1 Current Headshot

• 2 Current Full-Body Photos

• Acting/Professional Resume, if available

• Please note any waitstaff/bartending/hospitality experience

• Please note if you own a variety of formal/upscale wardrobe

Email: BTGextras@cabcastings.com

Subject: BTG NEW FACES

Project: Alligator (new crime series on major streaming platform)

Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, w/ 1990s/early 2000s cars

Filming: Sept - Feb

PAID

Apply at HyltonCasting.com, select 'Talent Registration'

Project: Unnamed Project

Casting: Female, 30s, caucasian

Filming: 9/23 in Atlanta

PAID

Submission info:

Name

phone number

Height

Headshot

full body shot

Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com

Subject: CLEANING MOM

Project: Thunder Road S1

Casting: Celebrity friends, fans, and family, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: 9/22 in Senoia

PAID

Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com

JOBS

Position: Studio Support Assistant

Organization: Catapult Acting Studios

Duties:

Support daily studio operations, scheduling, classes, instructors, and client needs

Lead coverage for on-site studio opening, answering phones and general support

Assist in planning class semesters and sessions

Support coaches and staff with real-time studio needs

More..

Qualifications:

Strong general computer and technology skills

Strong organizational, spreadsheet, and data-management skills

Experience with Google Workspace/Drive and Google Sheets

More...

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCatapult

NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING

Event: Post Atlanta Conference

When: 9/26-27

Where: Plaza Theatre: 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, 30324

What: 2-day conference full of networking, 20+ panels 50+ experts, and a movement to connect, educate, and elevate the next generation of creatives shaping the future of visual storytelling.

For: Editor, Colorist, VFX Artist, Sound Designer, Post Supervisor, Freelancer, or Students

Get passes at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/upcoming-events

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