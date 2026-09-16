Casting Call: 'Beyond the Gates'
ATLANTA - Atlanta area casting directors are seeking background actors and crew for multiple television and film productions.
BACKGROUND/ EXTRAS
Project: Beyond the Gates
Casting: Waitstaff/Bartending, Actors with formal wear, actors with distinctive looks, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, NEW FACES ONLY
Filming: TBD in Doraville
PAID
Submission info:
• Full Name
• Phone Number
• Age & Date of Birth
• Height
• Current Sizes (shirt, pants, dress, shoe, chest, etc.)
• 1 Current Headshot
• 2 Current Full-Body Photos
• Acting/Professional Resume, if available
• Please note any waitstaff/bartending/hospitality experience
• Please note if you own a variety of formal/upscale wardrobe
Email: BTGextras@cabcastings.com
Subject: BTG NEW FACES
Project: Alligator (new crime series on major streaming platform)
Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+, w/ 1990s/early 2000s cars
Filming: Sept - Feb
PAID
Apply at HyltonCasting.com, select 'Talent Registration'
Project: Unnamed Project
Casting: Female, 30s, caucasian
Filming: 9/23 in Atlanta
PAID
Submission info:
Name
phone number
Height
Headshot
full body shot
Email: AvaGraceCasting@gmail.com
Subject: CLEANING MOM
Project: Thunder Road S1
Casting: Celebrity friends, fans, and family, any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
Filming: 9/22 in Senoia
PAID
Apply at https://submit.catrettcasting.com
JOBS
Position: Studio Support Assistant
Organization: Catapult Acting Studios
Duties:
Support daily studio operations, scheduling, classes, instructors, and client needs
Lead coverage for on-site studio opening, answering phones and general support
Assist in planning class semesters and sessions
Support coaches and staff with real-time studio needs
More..
Qualifications:
Strong general computer and technology skills
Strong organizational, spreadsheet, and data-management skills
Experience with Google Workspace/Drive and Google Sheets
More...
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCatapult
NEWS/EVENTS/NETWORKING
Event: Post Atlanta Conference
When: 9/26-27
Where: Plaza Theatre: 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA, 30324
What: 2-day conference full of networking, 20+ panels 50+ experts, and a movement to connect, educate, and elevate the next generation of creatives shaping the future of visual storytelling.
For: Editor, Colorist, VFX Artist, Sound Designer, Post Supervisor, Freelancer, or Students
Get passes at https://www.atlantafilmsociety.org/upcoming-events