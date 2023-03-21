Popular Candler Park Music Festival coming to an end

article

ATLANTA, Ga. – After an 11-year run, the popular Candler Park Music Festival is coming to an end.

The event's creator made the announcement on social media this week.

The post thanks the City of Atlanta and its Department of Parks & Recreation for supporting live events. It also calls the ending a "necessary change" but does not give any other explanation. Instead, the post simply says they are looking forward to what's next and says "we'll all be together in Candler Park again soon."

The annual event was attended by thousands of music fans. Last year's headliners included The Disco Biscuits, Trouble No More and Grace Potter. The festival usually took place the last weekend of May or first weekend of June, although it was held in September in 2021.