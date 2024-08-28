Popular bakery-cafe, The Buttery ATL, announces closure

article

The Buttery ATL has announced that it is closing Aug. 30.

In their Instagram post, they said it has been a pleasure cooking for the community and it has brought them great you. They thanked all the farmers, artisans, team members and guests who have supported them over the last 4 years.

The Buttery ATL said it will open at 8 a.m. every morning this week and close when they sell out each day. Aside from pre-existing pre-orders, all items will be first come, first serve.

The bakery-cafe is owned by James Beard award-winning chef Linton Hopkins and his wife and business parter, Gina.

No reason was given for the closure.

The Buttery ATL is located in the Morningside-Lenox Park neighborhood.

