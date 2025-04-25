Pope Francis' funeral livestream

The Brief The funeral for Pope Francis is today at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter’s Square, led by the dean of the College of Cardinals. You can watch for free on FOX5Atlanta.com, or in the FOX LOCAL app on LiveNOW from FOX, with coverage beginning at 3 a.m. ET, then a full replay at 9 a.m. ET.



Pope Francis’ funeral is set for today, Saturday, April 26, in St. Peter’s Square, and will be celebrated by the dean of the College of Cardinals.

Cardinals met at the Vatican to schedule Pope Francis’ funeral and burial, plan the conclave to elect his successor and make other decisions about running the Catholic Church as world leaders and the ordinary faithful grieve the pontiff’s death.

What time is Pope Francis' funeral?

The funeral is set to begin at 10 a.m. local time in Vatican City. It will be 4 a.m. ET and 1 a.m. PT.

A Swiss guard stands next to the coffin of late Pope Francis as he lies in state at the St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, a day prior to the Pope's funeral, on April 25, 2025. The Vatican on April 25, 2025, said 150,000 people have already paid the

How to watch Pope Francis' funeral?

