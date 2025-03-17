Expand / Collapse search

Ponce City Market restaurant damaged by overnight fire, water

By
Published  March 17, 2025 6:49am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - An overnight fire has left a popular Ponce City Market restaurant with damage. 

Officials say the small blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the shopping mall and food court on Ponce de Leon Avenue.

What we know:

A worker told FOX 5 that he was using a saw when a spark ignited the flames.

Thankfully, the blaze was quickly confined to the Atrium restaurant, but the business suffered some water damage from the response.

What we don't know:

 The restaurant has not said how long repairs may take or when they expect to be back open for business.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from interviews at the scene of the fire.

AtlantaNews