Ponce City Market restaurant damaged by overnight fire, water
ATLANTA - An overnight fire has left a popular Ponce City Market restaurant with damage.
Officials say the small blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the shopping mall and food court on Ponce de Leon Avenue.
What we know:
A worker told FOX 5 that he was using a saw when a spark ignited the flames.
Thankfully, the blaze was quickly confined to the Atrium restaurant, but the business suffered some water damage from the response.
What we don't know:
The restaurant has not said how long repairs may take or when they expect to be back open for business.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from interviews at the scene of the fire.