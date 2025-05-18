Polynesian dance, community spirit highlight Chamblee’s AAPI Heritage Celebration

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Residents came out to celebrate Chamblee’s AAPI Heritage Celebration at Chamblee City Hall greenspace on May 18, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief The "Performance in the Park" event celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with vibrant cultural performances, despite rainy weather. The event featured cultural learning stations, interactive exhibits, and Hawaiian comfort food, emphasizing community engagement and diversity.



Rain didn’t stop the rhythm or the revelry on Sunday as residents gathered at Chamblee City Hall greenspace for "Performance in the Park," a cultural celebration honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

What we know:

The free event, organized by the City of Chamblee’s Public Arts Commission, featured performances by Mahealani's Polynesian Revue, showcasing vibrant dances, live drumming, and colorful costumes representing the cultures of Hawai‘i, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Samoa. Despite morning storms and downpours, dozens turned out with lawn chairs and umbrellas in hand to enjoy the show.

What they're saying:

"This event is all about celebrating the beauty and diversity of Pacific Island cultures in a fun and welcoming way," said Teneisha Jones, Chamblee’s Public Arts Manager. "We want folks of all ages and backgrounds to come out, experience something new, and feel part of what makes Chamblee so special."

The day also featured cultural learning stations, interactive exhibits, and food from Hapa Kitchen Food Truck, serving Hawaiian comfort food. Local vendors offered sweet treats and photo ops for families and children.

Among the many attendees were John and Jamie Gutierrez, a Filipino couple new to the area. "We just wanted to connect with the Polynesian community," said John. "The performance was great, really good. It’s a good thing that they’re just celebrating AAPI and involving the community."

Jamie added, "I love the performance. I’m glad the rain let up a little. It’s just perfect out here."

Jones said the turnout exceeded expectations. "We were really nervous that no one was going to show up—it was pouring, with thunder and lightning—but a ton of people came out because it’s such a great event."

She also emphasized Chamblee’s unique identity. "Chamblee is amazingly diverse. You can tell by our restaurants, our people—everything about Chamblee is diverse. So it’s exciting to celebrate a specific type of diversity and have everyone come out and celebrate that together."

What you can do:

More information about upcoming events is available at chambleega.com.