Police working to ID person of interest in attempted sexual assault

The Atlanta Police Department released video of a person they believe is linked to an attempted sexual assault that occurred on 5th Street earlier this month in Atlanta.

The video shows a man who appears to be wearing khaki shorts and a green shirt walking down a sidewalk past the security camera. Police believe this suspect is linked to an incident from May 2.

Police said the attempted assault occurred around noon at 162 5th Street in Atlanta.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a dark complexion in his mid-30s. Police said he has a low haircut and is approximately 5-foot-9 with a slim to medium build.

