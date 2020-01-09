Police: Woman steals car from Taco Mac, tries to avoid capture

A Georgia woman is facing charges after police say she stole a car from a restaurant parking lot and fled down the interstate.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says around 5 p.m. Thursday say a lookout was given for a vehicle that had been taken by force at the Taco Mac off Cumming Highway in Caton. The owner of the vehicle. a white Kia Telluride, was tracking the stolen car from Taco Mac and giving updates on its location.

The vehicle headed north on I-575 and then turned around and came south on I-575. Just south of exit 14, as deputies were attempting to box the vehicle in, they say the driver attempted to pass deputies in the median. A deputy forced the vehicle into the median safety wires to avoid a high-speed chase.

No one was injured.

The suspect, 29-year-old Latoshia Reanca Williams, of Alpharetta, was taken into custody. No one was injured and the suspect Latoshia Reanca Williams, 29 years old of Alpharetta was taken into custody.

Latoshia Reanca Williams

She was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Fleeing and Attempting to Elude. The Canton Police Department will have additional charges related to the theft of the vehicle.

Williams is currently in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center with a $11,756 bond.