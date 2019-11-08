Police: Woman hit, killed while walking home

Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved accident in DeKalb County Friday morning.

It happened along Thurman Road, just past where the roadway splits off from Moreland Avenue.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman was heading home when she got in a single-vehicle accident. Police said the woman's car wasn't working after the wreck, so she decided to walk home.

The woman walked as far as three miles when she got to Thurman Road where it splits. That's when she was struck by multiple vehicles and died at the scene. Officers responded just before 6 a.m.

Police said one car stayed at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation. Police are trying to determine whether it was a hit-and-run since multiple vehicles struck the victim.