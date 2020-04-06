Police: Woman found shot to death in backyard near Snellville

article

Police in Gwinnett County said they are investigating the death of a woman Monday evening near Snellville.

It happened at a home in the 2400 block of Northbrook Road near Valley Brook Road around 6:40 p.m. Gwinnett County police said they received a 911 call stating a man found a woman dead at the home.

Officers arrived to find the woman dead in the backyard, police said. Investigators said she died from at least one gunshot wound.

Police said the caller was the woman’s boyfriend who told investigators he came to find the woman down in the backyard.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood for possible witnesses.

Police said they could not determine a motive and have no information on a suspect.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).