Police: Woman found dead in car along I-85 in Gwinnett County

A woman was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim, a black female, was discovered in the driver's seat of her car in the northbound lanes of I-85, just south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The car was in the HOV lane. Police responded to the scene at around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators said no other passengers were in the victim's vehicle when officers arrived at the scene.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office said the case doesn't appear to be suicide.

The HOV lane and the first fast lane of I-85 northbound are shut down as authorities remain on the scene investigating.