No gun found after shooting call at South Paulding High School
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting during a dance at South Paulding High School on Saturday night.
What we know:
Officials warned the community to avoid the area around the school around 9:15 p.m. as deputies investigated.
Sheriff Ashley Henson said on Facebook that deputies responded to the scene, cleared the building, and did not find a gun or anyone injured. He said the dance involved students from three different middle schools.
What's next:
Sheriff Ashley Henson said deputies are still at the school investigating.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on Facebook by Sheriff Ashley Henson.