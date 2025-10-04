Expand / Collapse search

No gun found after shooting call at South Paulding High School

By
Updated  October 4, 2025 9:55pm EDT
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting during a dance at South Paulding High School on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officials warned the community to avoid the area around the school around 9:15 p.m. as deputies investigated.

Sheriff Ashley Henson said on Facebook that deputies responded to the scene, cleared the building, and did not find a gun or anyone injured. He said the dance involved students from three different middle schools.

What's next:

Sheriff Ashley Henson said deputies are still at the school investigating. 

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from a post on Facebook by Sheriff Ashley Henson. 

