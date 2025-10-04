No gun found after shooting call at South Paulding High School

The Brief Officials warned the community to avoid the area around the school around 9:15 p.m. as deputies investigated. Sheriff Ashley Henson said on Facebook that deputies responded to the scene, cleared the building, and did not find a gun or anyone injured. Sheriff Ashley Henson said deputies are still at the school investigating.



The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting during a dance at South Paulding High School on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officials warned the community to avoid the area around the school around 9:15 p.m. as deputies investigated.

Sheriff Ashley Henson said on Facebook that deputies responded to the scene, cleared the building, and did not find a gun or anyone injured. He said the dance involved students from three different middle schools.

What's next:

Sheriff Ashley Henson said deputies are still at the school investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.