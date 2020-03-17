Police: Teen injured in after shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital in DeKalb County.
Officials say they were called early Tuesday morning to Malibu Court after reports of a person shot. Police have now blocked the area off.
According to police, a teenager was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not yet released the name of the victim.
Investigators have not yet arrested any suspects in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.