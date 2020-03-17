Police: Teen injured in after shooting in DeKalb County

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital in DeKalb County.

Officials say they were called early Tuesday morning to Malibu Court after reports of a person shot. Police have now blocked the area off.

According to police, a teenager was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have not yet released the name of the victim.

Investigators have not yet arrested any suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.