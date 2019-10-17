Police: Teen arrested after car break-in, shooting son and father

Police arrest a teenager who is accused of shooting a father and his 10-year-old son.

Police responded to a home in the 4000 block of Countryside Way in unincorporated Snellville around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Gwinnett County police said they found the father and son shot, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the homeowner found the suspect in his garage trying to steal a bike. When he confronted the teen, police said the teen opened fire, shooting the boy and his father.

Investigators said the teen matched the same description as one of two suspects who fled from a car which officers were attempting to pull over about a half-hour earlier and a half-mile away at Summer Wood Drive while investigating a report of a car break-in nearby. The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

Jacobi Chomicki (Gwinnett County Detention Center)

Additional officers, the K-9 unit, the aviation unit, and some of the SWAT team responded to the area to try to locate the teen. Around 9 a.m., officers said they tracked a suspect, later identified at 17-year-old Jacobi Chomicki to behind a home located along Lenora Road. Police said the teen was taken into custody after being bitten by a K-9 officer.

Chomicki was checked out at the scene and then taken to police headquarters. It was later determined Chomicki was one of the suspects who initially fled during the traffic stop. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Advertisement

No information has been released about the second suspect, but police confirmed they are searching for one.

The father and son, whose name have not been released, are expected to recover from the shooting.