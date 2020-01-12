Police: SWAT arrest man who barricaded himself inside home

A man was arrested Sunday after the Union City Police SWAT Team responded to the scene of a domestic dispute.

According to Union City police, units were called to the home at Alexander Avenue around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said the dispute started as some sort of verbal disturbance between and man and a woman inside of the home. When officers found the woman at the front door, she said her husband was inside and was armed.

The man was later identified as 27-year-old Fernando Cortes. He surrendered after the Union City SWAT Team entered into the home.

Cortes faces charges of obstruction of justice, battery-family violence and criminal trespassing.

No one was injured.

