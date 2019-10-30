Police: 'Suspicious woman' accused of trying to get boy into car

Dunwoody police are trying to identify a suspicious woman who is believed to have tried to lure a child into a car.

According to officials, the woman was seen on Oct. 24 at around 5:45 p.m. on Waterford Drive.

The child reported that he was riding his bicycle when he was approached by a red four-door Toyota being driven by the woman.

According to the boy, the woman asked him to get in her car. When he refused and rode away, he said the woman followed him home before turning around and driving out of the neighborhood.

Police described the woman as a white female in her mid-30s or early-40s. She has pink hair, blue eyes, and a nose ring.

If you have any information that can help identify the woman or about the incident, please call Dunwoody Detective Robert Ehlbeck at (678) 382-6925.