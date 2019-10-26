Police: Suspects break into 33 vehicles in Atlanta parking garage

Atlanta police have arrested one suspect in connection to over 30 vehicles break-ins in a single parking lot Saturday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Seminole Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday after reports of multiple vehicle larcenies.

When police got to the scene, they found 33 vehicles broken into in the parking garage right off of Ponce de Leon Avenue.

Officers quickly noticed three suspects. While two of the suspects were able to get away, officers were able to apprehend one suspect, identified as 20-year-old Joshua Wynder, without any incident.

Wynder has been charged with entering an automobile, theft of lost or mislaid property, and obstruction of law enforcement. He's currently in the Fulton County Jail.

Police have not yet determined the identities of the other two suspects.