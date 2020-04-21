Police: Suspect took taxi ride to steal victim's handgun

Adairsville police say a taxi ride helped them arrest a man suspected of breaking into a car and stealing a handgun.

Officers were called to the area of Carson Court on Sunday morning after reports of an entering auto incident.

The victim told officers he discovered his vehicle had been rummaged through and a pair of sunglasses and his handgun were missing.

Police viewed the victim's security camera footage, which they say helped them discover a suspect wearing a hoodie had taken a taxi to a location near the residence a few hours before the theft was discovered. Another taxi later came to pick the man up.

When police went to the taxi company, they were told that a driver said they picked up the suspect, who identified himself as Ashton, and took him to a home in Kingston, Georgia.

The taxi driver said the suspect said that he had two separate gun magazines and believed that he unloaded them while in the back seat of her cab.

Through the investigation, officers obtain warrants for the arrest of Ashton Robertson. He was arrested Monday morning at a Cartersville motel and charged with entering auto.

Police say the stolen gun was recovered in Bartow County on Monday.