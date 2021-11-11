Police: Suspect shot at Atlanta officers during chase after confrontation

article

Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting at officers during an investigation early Thursday morning.

Keith Ferguson, 42, was charged with felony obstruction, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Officials say officers were called to the 400 block of Thomasville Boulevard around 4:15 a.m. for a domestic incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they were confronted by Ferguson.

At some point during the confrontation, Ferguson ran from officers, firing a shot at them when they gave chase, police say.

The officers were able to tackle him and get him into custody.

Ferguson was booked into the Fulton County jail and was being held without bond as of Thursday afternoon.

