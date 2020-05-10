Police: Suspect, officer injured in series of parking lot attacks

One person is in custody and an officer is being treated after police say the suspect attacked several employees outside Publix as they were arriving to the store Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. at the Publix Shopping Center, located at 4750 Alabama Road in Roswell.

According to Cobb County Police, the suspect was gone when officers arrived, but additional calls came in from the area as he continued to physically attack people in nearby parking lots. When officers confronted the suspect, they said he attacked them, injuring one officer. He then ran into a residential neighborhood nearby. Police said the suspect began attacking officer agan and one of the officers fired their gun, hitting the suspect. The suspect managed to escape, but was located a short time later.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was placed into custody and taken to Kennestone Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The injured officer was also taken to Kennestone Hospital with a leg injury.

As per Cobb County Police Department protocols, the investigation into the officer involved shooting will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.