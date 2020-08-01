Police: Suspect arrested after deadly shooting DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed after an argument Saturday night.

According to investigators, two men got into some sort of dispute which led to shots being fired. Police said both of the men involved did know each other.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspected gunman was arrested.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The victim or the shooter's identities were not immediately made available, but authorities said both men were around 30-years-old.

An investigation continues.

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.