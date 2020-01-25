Police: Surveillance video captures man setting cars on fire in parking lot

Police are investigating an arson case after a man was seen on a surveillance video setting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near 11th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

This happened on January 5 at Reliable & D-Pendable Auto Sales at 7:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect cut a chain-link fence to get into the lot. While wearing a hoodie, gloves and a mask, he moved from car to car, setting them on fire -- hitting a total of five vehicles.

According to investigators, the suspect may have set his right hand on fire, which may have resulted in a burn.

"He obviously came prepared for this," said Sgt. James Rothchild with Silent Witness. Adding, "He was trying to hide who he is but he had the items he needed to light those vehicles on fire pretty quickly."

While you can't see the suspect's face, he says the suspect burning his hand is an important clue in the case.

"Maybe someone knows someone who recently suffered a burn and that information would help us too," Rothchild said.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS