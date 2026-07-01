Police surround home in Villa Rica neighborhood

The Brief Authorities responded to a neighborhood on Jada Lane in Villa Rica Wednesday afternoon. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is assisting the Villa Rica Police Department. Residents reported a large police presence, and the neighborhood pool was closed as a precaution.



A heavy police presence was reported early Wednesday afternoon in a Villa Rica neighborhood.

What we know:

FOX 5 Atlanta received reports from viewers around 12:14 p.m. about numerous law enforcement officers in the area of Jada Lane.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies are assisting the Villa Rica Police Department at the scene. Officials have not yet released details about what prompted the response.

Residents also contacted FOX 5, reporting a significant police presence in the neighborhood. One resident said the community pool had been closed as a precaution while authorities worked in the area.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information, and it is unclear whether anyone has been injured or taken into custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.