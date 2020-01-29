Police: Student arrested for recording victims in Georgia State bathrooms

A Georgia State University student is accused of recording people in the college’s bathrooms.

Thursday morning, GSU police announced the arrest of Donny Techiera. He’s been charged with one count of indecent exposure and two counts of felony illegal surveillance.

Ahead of the GSU student’s arrest, police shared a surveillance photo of the male suspect going into a bathroom on Tuesday.

According to officials, Techiera is believed to have recorded multiple people with his phone while they were in the bathroom.

The incidents happened on Monday and Tuesday at Georgia State's Commons, Student Center West, and Library North.