Expand / Collapse search

Police: Student arrested for recording victims in Georgia State bathrooms

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Georgia State University
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - A Georgia State University student is accused of recording people in the college’s bathrooms.

Thursday morning, GSU police announced the arrest of Donny Techiera. He’s been charged with one count of indecent exposure and two counts of felony illegal surveillance.

Ahead of the GSU student’s arrest, police shared a surveillance photo of the male suspect going into a bathroom on Tuesday.

Bathroom recordings

Georgia State University campus police say a man recorded victims in the bathroom

According to officials, Techiera is believed to have recorded multiple people with his phone while they were in the bathroom.

The incidents happened on Monday and Tuesday at Georgia State's Commons, Student Center West, and Library North.