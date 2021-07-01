Police spending and package theft among new Georgia laws

As of Thursday, Georgia cities and counties will be blocked from sharply cutting police spending, college athletes will be able to get paid for the use of their name or image, and it will be a felony to steal packages from three or more addresses.

Those are among the dozens of new laws approved by the Georgia General Assembly earlier this year that take effect July 1. It’s also the first day of the state’s new budget year, with a $27.2 billion spending plan beginning.

Some laws are already in effect, such as a measure permanently allowing Georgia diners to order mixed alcoholic drinks to take out when also ordering food, a measure increasing penalties on street racing and stunt driving, and parts of the state’s restrictive new election law.

Here’s a look at some other new laws:

COLLEGE ATHLETICS: College athletes in Georgia can earn money off their name image and likeness under House Bill 617. However, schools can choose to require athletes to place up to 75% of the money in a common pool that would be shared with other members of their team. If money is pooled, students can’t withdraw the money until a year after they have left school.

DEFUND THE POLICE: House Bill 286 says cities and counties can’t cut spending on their police departments by more than 5% a year.

BICYCLE PASSING: Motorists will have to change lanes, if possible, to pass a bicyclist, under House Bill 353. If that’s not possible, motorists have to slow down to 25 mph (40 kph) or 10 mph (16 kph) under the speed limit and pass the cyclist with 3 feet (1 meter) or more between the vehicle and cyclist.

CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISING: Elected leaders and candidates can create leadership committees that can raise unlimited campaign contributions, even during the legislative session, and coordinate spending under Senate Bill 221. Among those allowed to create such committees are the governor, the lieutenant governor, candidates nominated for those posts in a primary election, and the majority and minority caucuses in both the House and Senate.

HOME-SCHOOLED ATHLETES: Public schools must let home-schooled students take part in athletics and extracurricular activities as long as they take at least one online course through the local school under Senate Bill 42.

HAZING: Senate Bill 85 makes it a misdemeanor to pressure or force people to consume any substance likely to cause vomiting, intoxication or unconsciousness and require colleges and universities to publicly disclose disciplinary sanctions or criminal convictions for hazing within 15 days.

PAID PARENTAL LEAVE: House Bill 146 offers three weeks of paid parental leave any time to nearly 250,000 state, public university and public school employees after the birth, adoption or foster placement of a child.

PORCH PIRACY: House Bill 94 makes it a felony to steal packages from three or more different addresses or to possess 10 or more pieces of stolen mail.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Senate Bill 33 allows victims or state officials to file civil lawsuits seeking money damages against traffickers while Senate Bill 34 makes it easier for people who have been the victims of trafficking to change their names.

PROBATION: Senate Bill 105 creates a path for some people to ask a judge to release them from probation after three years of supervision.

LODGING TAX: Online marketplaces that offer short-term lodging such as Airbnb or VRBO will have to collect the $5-a-night fee and other lodging taxes from guests that regular hotels and motels already have to collect under House Bill 317.

DRIVER EDUCATION. People who are 17 will no longer be exempt from Georgia’s requirement for a formal driver education class under House Bill 466.

SCHOOL VOUCHERS: Senate Bill 47 broadens eligibility for a program that pays for children with special education needs to attend private schools to include a group of students who have accommodation plans under Section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.