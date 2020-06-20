Police: Shooter at large after man shot at Downtown parking deck

Police said they are searching for the shooter who shot a man in a downtown parking deck Friday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Luckie Street around 10:11 p.m. Atlanta police said officers arrived to find a man shot in the lower abdomen. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police believe it was a dispute that turned violent, but a motive has not yet been established.

Witnesses told police the shooter ran off towards Williams Street NW after the man was shot.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The shooting happened while protests were going on nearby, but police have not said if it might be connected or not.