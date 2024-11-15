Police searching for suspect in Gwinnett County office building break-in

article

Gwinnett County police are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of breaking into multiple businesses in a local office building.

Investigators say the burglary happened on Nov. 11 at a building on the 3500 block of Engineering Drive.

An employee told the responding officers that he had seen surveillance video of a man entering his business and stealing something. Two other employees who worked in the same office suite said their offices were also broken into.

Police described the suspected burglar as a Black male who was wearing all black, including a hat and glasses.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett County detectives at (770) 513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (404) 577-8477.