Police searching Rome man who recently underwent surgery

Police in Rome are searching for a missing man.

Jeremy Dennison was last seen around Excelsior Street and John Davenport Drive, the Rome Police Department.

Dennison is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a "Carmart" T-shirt with a black jacket.

Police said that Dennison recently had brain surgery and may not be in the right state of mind.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

