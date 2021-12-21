Police searching Rome man who recently underwent surgery
article
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for a missing man.
Jeremy Dennison was last seen around Excelsior Street and John Davenport Drive, the Rome Police Department.
Dennison is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a "Carmart" T-shirt with a black jacket.
Police said that Dennison recently had brain surgery and may not be in the right state of mind.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
Advertisement
_____