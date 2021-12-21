Expand / Collapse search

Police searching Rome man who recently underwent surgery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Jeremy Dennison article

Jeremy Dennison

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for a missing man.

Jeremy Dennison was last seen around Excelsior Street and John Davenport Drive, the Rome Police Department.

Dennison is described by police as being 6-feet-2-inches tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a "Carmart" T-shirt with a black jacket.

Police said that Dennison recently had brain surgery and may not be in the right state of mind.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____