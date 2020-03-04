Police searching for witness to Douglasville man's murder

Douglasville police need your help identifying a person of interest in a murder that happened near two elementary schools.

The deadly shooting happened around 5 p.m. Feb. 14 in the area of Oak Street near Connally Drive, just a block away from Eastside and Burnett elementary schools. Classes had already let out for the day when police received the call.

Three days later, investigators arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Gary Lamoore Parker II, and charged him in the death of 25-year-old Douglasville resident Dequandre Johnson.

Police have charged 19-year-old Gary Lamoore Parker II with murder and aggravated assault. (Douglasville Police Department)

Wednesday, officials released security photos of a man they believed was a witness to Johnson's murder, asking the public to help them identify him.

On that day, the man was wearing all black with what is believed to be black and blue shoes.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Detective Underwood at 678-486-1245 or Sgt. Aycock at 678-486-1296.