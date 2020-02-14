Douglasville police investigate deadly shooting

article

Police in Douglasville are at the scene of a deadly shooting.

It happened in the area of Oak Street near Connally Drive around 5 p.m. Douglasville police said one person was shot and killed.

Details surrounding the death were not immediately available.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 6 p.m. and spotted a large area roped off by police tape. Investigators were focused on a driveway of home behind an apartment complex.

The crime scene is just a block or two away from Eastside and Burnett elementary schools. Classes had already let out for the day when police received the call.

Investigators said they are combing over the scene and canvassing the area for witnesses.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com