Athens police searching for vehicular homicide, DUI suspect

Police have obtained warrants for the arrest of a man for vehicular homicide and DUI in a fatal car wreck in Athens.

Police said Wednesday 40-year-old Juan Manuel Romero Garrido is charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, DUI alcohol, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.

Police identified Garrido as a suspect in a fatal wreck on Feb. 7 that killed 50-year-old Jefferson resident Christopher Nix.

Police investigated the accident on Tallassee Road Between Christa Lane and Ramble Hills Drive. Investigators said the wreck involved a Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said Juan Manuel Romero Garrido was the driver of the Tahoe. He was hospitalized after the accident, along with two passengers in the Jeep Wrangler.

Police are asking anyone with information on Juan Manuel Romer Garrido's whereabouts to contact Officer First Class James Trotter at James.Trotter@accgov.com or 762-400-7326, or Lt. Jonathan McIlvaine at Jonathan.Mcilvaine@accgov.com or 762-400-7089.

