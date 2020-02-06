Police searching for trio who broke into pharmacy through adjacent business

Atlanta police released surveillance images of a pharmacy burglary on Tuesday in southwest Atlanta in hopes someone will recognize the suspects.

Investigators said the suspects broke into the Trinity Healthcare Pharmacy located at 3565 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. NW through a hole in the wall from the vacant adjacent business location around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.

The pharmacy owner said the men stole narcotics from a safe and insulin from the refrigerator.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a dark Ford Taurus.