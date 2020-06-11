Police searching for suspects after Griffin war monuments vandalized

Griffin Police need help identifying two people after several war statues were vandalized in the city this week.

The vandalism took place inside Griffin's Veteran Memorial Park where monuments line the park in honor of veterans of every war.

According to police, someone used red spray paint to deface several of the monuments. Some of the spray-painted words included "BLM" and "People over Property" as well as "Police Terrorist" and profane language directed toward law enforcement.

June 11, 2020 - Vandalism in Griffin (Griffin Police Department)

Investigators said surveillance cameras shows two people inside the park at around 1:15 a.m. on June 6, when the vandalism occurred.

Police hope someone recognizes the individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6450, ext. 559.