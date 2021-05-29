Police searching for missing woman in Union City

article

Police in Union City are searching for a 70-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday morning and cannot be contacted.

The Union City Police Department said Jacqueline Stone was last seen near the area of 6425 Oakley Road at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Stone is described as a black woman, according to police, 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds. Police said she has thin, short-length hair, or is possibly wearing a black shoulder-length wig.

Her last known clothing includes a brown jacket, blue jeans and black slippers. She is most likely driving a 2012 Kia Forte Red in color bearing Georgia license plate CEW 5906.

Police said Jaqueline Stone is most likely driving a 2012 Kia Forte Red in color bearing Georgia license plate CEW 5906. (Photo courtesy of Union City Police)

Anyone with information regarding Stone's location is asked to call 911 immediately or Union City Police Department at 779-964-1333.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

