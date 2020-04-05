Police searching for missing teenage girl runaway

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help as they continue their search for a missing runaway teenage girl.

According to investigators, 14-year-old Caroline Bartlett was last seen near the intersection of Mcclung Road and Ashtin Way around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police describe Caroline as a white female with red shoulder-length hair and black trim glasses with blue eyes. She was last spotted wearing blue shorts and a JROTC spirit green t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Caroline's whereabouts should dial 911 or contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office immediately.