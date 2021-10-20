Police searching for missing Marietta teen

article

Police in Marietta are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Andrew Stanley was last seen in the 1200 block of Cobb Parkway South near Delk Road around 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, Marietta police said. He was last seen walking south on Cobb Parkway South, police said.

Stanley is described by police as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing a black shirt and gray Nike sweatpants with black slide sandals.

He does not have a cellphone, police said.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS