Police searching for missing Henry County woman

Police in Henry County are searching for a woman they consider a critically missing adult.

Courtney Summerlin was last seen in the area of Old Jackson Road in Locust Grove on Tuesday, the Henry County Police Department said.

Summerlin was driving a 2004 champagne-colored Honda CRV.

She may be in the Sharpsburg area or headed towards Denver, Colorado.

Summerlin has multiple tattoos including a heart on her shoulder, a 4-leaf clover on her neck, flowers down her side, and an owl tattoo from the movie "Labyrinth" on her thigh.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or Detective Sergeant Rotella at 770-288-8269.

