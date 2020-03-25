Police searching for missing Clayton County teen with disabilities

Clayton County police are searching for a missing teenager with disabilities.

Aldo Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hannover Circle in Stockbridge. He was wearing a red shirt and gray pants.

According to police, Hernandez suffers from major depression, he's bipolar, and a paranoid schizophrenic.

Police searching for missing teen Aldo Hernandez.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He's 5'8" and weighs about 132 pounds.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.