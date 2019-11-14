Police searching for man who broke into Conyers dentist office

article

Police in Conyers are searching for a man who burglarized a dentist's office over the weekend.

Crime Stoppers release photos of the man and the car he was driving on Thursday.

Police said he broke into the Help a Child Smile located at 1810 Overlake Drive in Conyers just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what the burglar stole.

Police said the suspect drove away in a silver Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information about the crime or who recognizes the man is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.