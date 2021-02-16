Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for 'critical missing' Atlanta brother and sister

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

If you have seen Isaiah Bell and Journey Jones, please call the Atlanta Police Department. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police need your help finding a brother and sister who are critically missing early Tuesday morning.

Police say 13-year-old Isaiah Bell ran away with his sister, Journey Jones, from their home on the 100 block of Marona Street Monday night. The siblings are believed to have been last seen around 3 a.m. according to a witness.

Officials say it is critical to find the two young children due to the cold weather in the area. 

Bell is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing boy was last seen by his family wearing red shorts and does not have his glasses, though police believe he may have changed clothes.

Police did not have a description of Jones.

If you have any information that can help investigators find the missing siblings, please call Atlanta Police at 404-546-4260.

