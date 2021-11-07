Police searching for child's parents, guardians in Jefferson

Deputies in Jefferson are working to locate the parents or guardians of a child found by themselves with a scooter in a neighborhood.

Police said on Facebook on Sunday the boy was found in Jefferson Place without an adult around.

Police said the child can’t tell the officers where he lives.

Police ask anyone with information to call 706-367-1911.

