Police searching for 43-year-old South Carolina man missing in Lawrenceville area

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 43-year-old man last seen on Monday.

Logan McCaskill Jr. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Logan McCaskill Jr. was traveling with his father from Yemassee, South Carolina, to make deliveries for the Allied Moving Company, police said. That company is located at 750 Progress Industrial Boulevard in Lawrenceville.

Police said when they arrived, McCaskill’s father went inside for paperwork, but when he returned, his son was gone.

McCaskill does not know the area and it is not known if he walked away from the area or found transportation.

Police said McCaskill has several medical conditions that require daily medication. He left his medication, wallet and cellphone in the truck, police said.

Logan McCaskill Jr. (Gwinnett County Police Department / Supplied)

McCaskill is described by police as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with a short afro and goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray Allied Moving sweatshirt.

Advertisement

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.