Police searching for 3 suspects in Atlanta home invasion

Police need your help identifying three people accused of being involved in a southwest Atlanta home invasion.

Atlanta police shared surveillance footage of the home invasion that happened on Jan. 15 on the 1200 block of Lockwood Drive.

That morning, authorities say the victim returned home from dropping his son and daughter off and school and work when he was forced into his home by three armed men.

Once inside, the men hit the victim in the head with their guns and demanded money.

The three suspects left the home with $4,000 in cash.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the home invasion to please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.